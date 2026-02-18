Revealed! Here's Why Nvidia's Jensen Huang Could Not Attend India's AI Impact Summit

Nvidia's South Asia managing director Vishal Dhupar stated that the company's chief executive officer Jensen Huang could not attend the India AI Impact Summit, due to him taking ill after travelling non-stop for weeks, asking executive vice president Jay Puri to fill in for him instead to lead the delegation.

"Aren't we all missing Jensen? Everywhere I am going, everyone is asking about Jensen," Dhupar remarked. The MD stated that Huang "caught a bug" and was currently "under the weather" after travelling for weeks.

Union minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that the reason for Jensen Huang not attending the India AI Impact Summit, was due to "something unavoidable" that required Huang's attention and stated that the AI chipmaker had sent a senior executive to attend in his stead.

"This is a personal choice, I would not like to comment on it. Jensen Huang reached out to us and said that because of something really unavoidable, he was very keen to work here but he has deputed his very senior executive to join us," Vaishnaw said in a press conference.

The summit, held from Feb. 16 to 20, is witnessing participation from world leaders, representatives of major technology firms and delegates from around 45 countries.

Day 3 of the IndiaAI Impact Summit commenced with a packed agenda as the Expo officially opened its doors to the general public, promising an up‑close look at the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.

The day connects research and practice. The Research Symposium features top academics and researchers sharing latest AI breakthroughs and policy insights. Industry Sessions bring together tech leaders, startups, and innovators showcasing scalable solutions and real-world AI applications.

ALSO READ: AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Wipro Confirms Talks With Anthropic

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.