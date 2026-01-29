Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launched With 200MP Camera — Full Specs, Features, Price In India

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has unveiled the Note 15 Pro series in India, including the standard Redmi Note 15 Pro and the premium Redmi Note 15 Pro+. These mid-range smartphones stand out with a 200MP primary camera featuring optical image stabilisation, big batteries for all-day use, and robust protection against dust and water.

Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Specs And Features

For photography enthusiasts, both the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ sport a 200MP main sensor (f/1.7) with OIS for stable 4K video at 30fps, paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens. Up front, the Note 15 Pro has a 20MP unit, which upgrades to a 32MP selfie shooter supporting 1080p recording at 30/60fps on the Note 15 Pro+.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ have common displays: a 6.83-inch Amoled panel with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz max refresh rate, and 3,200 nits peak brightness, which comes safeguarded by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Both devices excel in resilience, earning IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for superior dust and water resistance. Both smartphones also come with Android 15 and Xiaomi HyperOS skin.

The Note 15 Pro+ is driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. Powering the Note 15 Pro+ is a 6,500mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge support, complete with a 100W charger in the box.

The phone measures 8.19 mm in thickness and weighs 208 gm. The Note 15 Pro+ is available in sleek finishes of Carbon Black, Mirage Blue, and Coffee Mocha.

The base Note 15 Pro houses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra processor under its hood. While it packs a bigger 6,580mAh battery, charging is capped at 45W turbo speed plus 18W reverse wired charging. It comes slightly heavier at 210 gm and is 7.96 mm thick. Colour choices are Carbon Black, Mirage Blue, and Silver Ash.

Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Price In India And Availability

Redmi Note 15 Pro's price in India starts at Rs 26,999 (with introductory offers). Redmi Note 15 Pro+'s price in India begins at Rs 34,999 after offers. The phones will be available via Amazon and official channels.

