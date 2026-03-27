Redmi 15A 5G Launched With Large 6.9-inch Display, 6,300mAh Battery, Dual Cameras — Full Specs, Features, Price In India

The Redmi 15A 5G has been officially unveiled in India as the latest addition to Xiaomi's affordable Redmi A-series smartphone lineup. This new phone features a large 6,300mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 32MP main sensor, an octa-core chipset at its heart, and a big 6.9-inch display (claimed to be the largest in its segment) that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is offered in three colour choices: Ace Black, Awesome Blue, and Amaze Purple.

Redmi 15A Price In India

Redmi 15A's price in India is Rs 12,999 for the base configuration with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499, while the higher 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes at Rs 16,499.

Redmi 15A Specs And Features

The Redmi 15A sports a large 6.9-inch HD+ display that offers a variable refresh rate of 60Hz, 90Hz, or 120Hz, along with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 800 nits max brightness. The large display size and smooth refresh rate makes it a decent device for gaming.

Under the hood, the Redmi 15A is powered by an octa-core T8300 5G chipset, paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. It comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM (with support for virtual expansion) and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage (with support for up to 2TB expansion via microSD card).

The device runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3.0. Redmi has promised up to four years of Android updates and six years of security updates. It also comes with several AI-powered features, including Circle to Search, Google Gemini, and more.

Powering the Redmi 15A is a 6,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. Redmi claims the battery can last up to two days of regular usage on a single charge.

On the camera front, the Redmi 15A sports a dual rear setup headlined by a 32MP main sensor, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP shooter up front.

The phone carries an IP52 rating for protection against dust and water. The Redmi 15A is 8.15 mm thick and weighs around 210 gm.

Also read: OnePlus Nord 6 Price In India, Key Specs Tipped Ahead Of April 7 Launch

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