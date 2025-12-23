Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro Launching On Jan. 6 — Microsite Live, Camera Specs Confirmed

Both the Realme 16 Pro+ and Realme 16 Pro are set to include a 200MP primary rear camera. The Realme 16 Pro+ is equipped with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens as well. While the front camera details haven’t been shown yet, it will be capable of 4K video recording at 60fps.

The Realme 16 Pro+ supports 4K HDR video capture at 1x, 2x, 3.5x, 7x, and 10x zoom ranges. It further enables dual-focal 4K recording at 60fps for 1x and 3.5x. The devices will incorporate Realme’s exclusive LumaColor Image technology. The camera system also includes various AI capabilities such as AI Edit Genie 2.0, AI LightMe, and AI StyleMe.

The Al Instant Clip feature enables the creation of instant reel-ready clips. The Vibe Master Code comes with a range of presets for photography, which can help quick edits. These include Lively Mode, Vivid Mode, Emerald Mode, Fresh Mode, and Neon Mode.

The Realme 16 Pro+ is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon processor, although exact details are unknown. The series will come pre-installed with Realme UI 7.0, built on Android 16.

In the teasers, the Realme 16 Pro lineup is shown in four colourways: Master Gold, Camellia Pink, Orchid Purple, and Master Grey.

Realme claims flagship-level battery capacity for the devices, even though the exact battery capacities haven’t yet been shared. It is expected to be over the competitor’s 6,500mAh capacity. For the display as well, the brand is expected to reveal the specs in the next few days.