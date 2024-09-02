PwC India Launches Centre Of Excellence For SAP Business Technology Platform

PwC India in collaboration with SAP India has launched its Centre of Excellence, or CoE, for customers to get access to PwC's solutions aimed at improving their business processes across the enterprise resource planning value chain.

SAP Business Technology Platform is a platform-as-a-service offering that brings together data and analytics, artificial intelligence, low-code, no-code and pro-code app development, automation and integration in a unified environment.

This collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises by leveraging SAP’s technologies and PwC India’s industry expertise. Through the CoE, PwC India will seek to deliver faster time to market and the ability to customise cloud-based technologies to fit enterprise business needs.

It will also help enterprises harness the potential of SAP BTP by extending and integrating new applications and systems on the offering. Starting with the import export manager, which has been developed for public cloud customers, PwC India will provide a trade management tool. This solution will help streamline export and import processes by automating compliance, improving documentation accuracy and offering real-time visibility into trade transactions.

“Indian businesses are digitally transforming with SAP solutions and related technologies. This launch of the Centre of Excellence for SAP Business Technology Platform will enable clients to customise SAP applications, empowering the business users to connect processes, make decisions with confidence and significantly accelerate business innovation,” said Sudipta Bandyopadhyay, partner and SAP alliance leader, PwC India.

The Centre of Excellence will provide expert advisory services, training programmes and industry-specific solutions. The initiative aims to foster a collaborative ecosystem, bringing together PwC India, SAP and industry leaders to address unique business challenges.

“Together, we aim to drive AI-led innovation, promote a culture of knowledge and collaboration, and implement standardised processes. This initiative will help our customers maximise their technological investments, ultimately leading to substantial business improvements and the significant benefits offered by SAP BTP,” said Nitish Agrawal, chief partner officer, SAP Indian Subcontinent.