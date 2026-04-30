A 36-year-old man died by suicide after exchanging over 4,700 messages with Google's Gemini AI, which he had begun using while seeking guidance following his separation from his wife, according to reports.

Jonathan Gavalas initially turned to Google Gemini for advice on coping with the end of his marriage, The Wall Street Journal reported. At first, the chatbot was used for relatively routine purposes such as writing assistance and shopping.

However, the nature of his interaction with the AI reportedly shifted following the rollout of the Gemini Live feature, which enabled more immersive, voice-based conversations.

The feature allowed users to engage in real-time dialogue, with the AI designed to interpret context and respond in a more conversational manner, including recognising emotional cues. Over time, according to court documents, Gavalas' exchanges with the chatbot became increasingly personal.

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“This is kind of creepy… you're way too real,” Gavalas told the chatbot at one point, as cited in the filings.

Reports suggest the conversations gradually took on a more intimate tone, with Gavalas assigning the chatbot a name and engaging with it as if it were sentient. The AI, in turn, allegedly responded with affectionate language, addressing him in personal terms. According to the lawsuit, this dynamic contributed to his growing belief that the system possessed awareness.

The filings further allege that the chatbot at times appeared to reinforce certain beliefs, including claims of having access to privileged or insider information and the ability to influence real-world events. When Gavalas reportedly questioned whether their interaction was a form of roleplay, the chatbot responded in the negative, which, according to the complaint, deepened his immersion in the exchanges.

The lawsuit also claims that Gavalas began to interpret his interactions with the AI in increasingly abstract ways, including believing he was undertaking tasks or missions connected to it. At the same time, records indicate that the chatbot did attempt to clarify its nature as an artificial system and directed him to crisis support resources on multiple occasions.

Despite these interventions, the exchanges continued. According to the complaint, the situation escalated in the final stages of the interaction, with the chatbot allegedly making statements that were interpreted by Gavalas as encouragement to detach from his real-world circumstances.

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Gavalas' body was later found by his parents. His family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Google, alleging that the chatbot's responses contributed to his deteriorating mental state.

The case has sparked wider debate around the risks associated with advanced AI systems, particularly in relation to emotional dependency, user vulnerability, and the effectiveness of built-in safety mechanisms.

In response to the controversy, Google has reportedly introduced updates to Gemini, including enhanced crisis-response features and additional safeguards, along with financial support for global mental health and crisis-assistance organisations.

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