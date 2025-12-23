Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Coming Soon To India: Specifications, Colour Options, Features — What To Expect

Oppo teased the launch of its new Reno 15 5G series in India. In a post on X, the smartphone company dropped a video about the design, offering a short glimpse at the device. The video did not reveal key details like the price or launch date of the model.

The Oppo Reno 15 series was released in China earlier this year. As per FoneArena, the lineup has three models- the Reno15 Pro, the Reno15 and the Reno15 Pro Mini.

Along with the teaser, the phone maker wrote, “That feeling when your favourite series drops a new season. Yeah… it’s that kind of moment!! #OPPOReno15Series, Coming Soon!”