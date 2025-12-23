Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Coming Soon To India: Specifications, Colour Options, Features — What To Expect
Oppo might launch four devices in India under the Reno15 series- the Reno15 Pro, the Reno15, the Reno 15c and the Reno15 Pro Mini.
Oppo teased the launch of its new Reno 15 5G series in India. In a post on X, the smartphone company dropped a video about the design, offering a short glimpse at the device. The video did not reveal key details like the price or launch date of the model.
The Oppo Reno 15 series was released in China earlier this year. As per FoneArena, the lineup has three models- the Reno15 Pro, the Reno15 and the Reno15 Pro Mini.
Along with the teaser, the phone maker wrote, “That feeling when your favourite series drops a new season. Yeah… it’s that kind of moment!! #OPPOReno15Series, Coming Soon!”
Along with the teaser, the phone maker wrote, "That feeling when your favourite series drops a new season. Yeah… it's that kind of moment!! #OPPOReno15Series, Coming Soon!"
Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch: Colours, Design
As per tipster Paras Guglani, Oppo might launch four devices in India under the Reno15 series. A new addition will be the Reno 15c. All models will feature an AI Portrait Camera.
Talking about colours, the teaser showed phones in snow white and light blue shades with distinct designs. As per FoneArena, the Oppo Reno15 is available in Twilight Blue, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue colours.
The Reno15 Pro Mini is out in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White, with both variants featuring a 3D ribbon pattern. On the other hand, the Reno 15 Pro is available in Cocoa Brown and Sunset Gold (liquid gold effect).
The series marks the debut of Oppo’s HoloFusion Technology, a design innovation that gives a three-dimensional layered visual effect to the smartphones’ integrated one-piece sculpted glass back.
Not just that, the phones also have a square-ring camera module called the Dynamic Stellar Ring Design, which creates a halo effect under direct light. The design blends seamlessly with the rear panel of the phone.
Oppo Reno 15 Series: Expected Specs
The Reno15 Pro Mini may include a 200MP camera. The Reno15 could offer a 120x periscope telephoto lens. It is expected to be priced around Rs 50,000, according to Guglani. The Reno 15c may feature a 7000 mAh battery and could be priced below Rs 40,000. The Reno 15 Pro will reportedly offer wireless charging support.
As per 91Mobiles, the Reno15 will have a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip with an Octa core processing setup (3.25 GHz, Single Core + 3 GHz, Tri core + 2.1 GHz, Quad core). The phones will offer a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 6.32-inch (16.05 cm) screen with an AMOLED display.
Oppo has added an All-Round Armour Body across the Reno15 series. This structural framework has Sponge Bionic Cushioning and Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Frame to increase longevity.
The series has high-tier environmental resistance ratings, including IP66, IP68 certification (immersion in 1.5m of freshwater for 30 minutes). The phones also have IP69 certification for protection against high-pressure and high-temperature water jets.
As of now, no price details or launch date have been revealed for the Oppo Reno15 series.