Motorola Edge 70, With Triple 50MP Cameras And Slim Profile, Goes On Sale In India — Specs, Features, Price

At its core, the Edge 70 is driven by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, complemented by 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It ships with Android 16 with Motorola’s Hello UI skin, and the company commits to three major OS updates along with four years of security patches.

The Edge 70 features a 6.7-inch 1.5K Amoled display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The screen comes protected by Gorilla Glass 7i and includes Smart Water Touch functionality for seamless use in wet conditions. The phone maintains top-tier durability with IP68/IP69 ratings and MIL-STD-810H standards.

The photography setup on the Edge 70 includes a triple rear camera array: a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide lens that doubles for macro shots, and a dedicated three-in-one light sensor. Selfies are handled by a 50MP front camera. Video capabilities reach 4K at 60fps, bolstered by AI-driven enhancements like Video Boost, Photo Improvement, and Action Mode.

Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery supporting 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Despite its slim 5.99 mm build and lightweight 159 gm frame made from aircraft-grade aluminium, the device includes a vapour chamber for efficient heat management.

Moto AI brings smart tools, including Catch Me Up 2.0, Next Move, Remember This + Recall, Pay Attention 2.0, and Co-pilot for enhanced productivity.

The Edge 70 is available in three colours: Pantone Gadget Grey, Bronze Green, and Lily Pad.