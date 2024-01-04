Milestone: IIT Kanpur Files Record 122 Intellectual Property Rights In 2023

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur achieved a milestone by filing 122 intellectual property rights in 2023 and achieving a licencing rate of around 14% for industry partners.

This is the third straight year of securing the most IPRs in its history, reflecting IIT Kanpur's capabilities in research and innovation. To date, the institute has achieved a total of 1,039 IPRs.

The 122 IPRs include 108 patents, four design registrations, three copyrights and one trademark application, along with four US and two Chinese patents. During the year, 167 IPRs were granted and 15 technologies licenced.

Patents include healthcare solutions like a portable medical suction device and a continuous lung health monitoring system, along with solid-state sodium-ion batteries and an affordable Braille learning device for the visually impaired.

“The institute’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of research and technology has resulted in this record-breaking number of IPRs and positioned the institute as a leader in driving positive change through intellectual contributions,” said S Ganesh, director, IIT Kanpur.

The institute also witnessed an increase in the number of IPRs granted in the calendar year. The 167 patents include a gas sensor for detecting ammonia at room temperature, a method and apparatus for treating industrial wastewater, a tactile watch for the visually impaired, and a lateral flow immunoassay strip for detecting mastitis in bovines.

"Inventors are thinking beyond publications; patent filing and technology transfer have become the real accomplishments, proving reproducibility," said Prof. Tarun Gupta, dean, research and development, IIT Kanpur.

IIT Kanpur also secured the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings 2023 in the 'Innovation' category. Additionally, the institute has been honoured with the Best Assisted Technology Initiatives by Educational Institutes’ Award at the Assistive Technology Foundation Awards 2023.

The IP and Technology Transfer Office at IIT Kanpur plays an important role in disseminating technologies from academia and research to the commercial sector. The office also facilitates increased technology transfer transactions.