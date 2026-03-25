Mark Zuckerberg Launches 'Meta Small Business' For Entrepreneurs To Use AI To Build Businesses

Meta's founder and chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg has launched 'Meta Small Business', which is meant to help small business owners build their businesses through the use of AI, according to a report by Axios on Wednesday.

"In the AI era, it should be easier than ever for people to build new businesses,. We want to build the services that enable this. This is important for ensuring that people broadly share in the prosperity created by superintelligence," Zuckerberg said in an internal post cited by the report.

Zuckerberg called small businesses the "majority" of Meta's business model. He stated that "millions" of enterepreneurs use Meta's platforms to connect with customers and grow their businesses.

"We've already built the leading tools in this space, and now we're going to do more," Zuckerberg added.

Meta Platforms owns major social media and communication platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. Over 250 million small businesses use these platforms across the word, as per the report.

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Meta Small Business is set to be spearheaded by the firm's senior executives, such as Meta's President and Vice Chairman Dina Powell McCormick and head of product Naomi Gleit.

Zuckerberg has also asked other Meta employees such as product managers, designers, engineers to get in touch with him if they wish to work on Meta Small Business.

Some of the tools that Zuckerberg is referencing in his posts include Meta Business Suite for managing business activities across Facebook and Instagram, for tracking performance metrics, publishing content and responding to messages across platforms.

Meta also offers ad services and Facebook and Instagram shops for selling items. One of the most notable examples includes the WhatsApp business app for easier communication between small businesses and customers.

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