LambdaTest Unveils AI-Driven Analytics Tools To Improve Test Automation Insights, Control

AI Copilot Dashboard simplifies data analysis by allowing users to interact with data using natural language queries and receive actionable insights. It offers predictive analytics and intelligent recommendations, helping teams make data-driven decisions.

AI-Powered Flaky Test Analytics shares insights into test suite behaviour, enabling teams to reduce test execution time and potentially improve software quality. By identifying and prioritising flaky tests based on their impact, teams can improve debugging efforts, accelerate testing cycles and increase test reliability.

LambdaTest's Command Logs Analytics provides insights into test execution, enabling QA teams to pinpoint issues and remove stale elements from test scripts. By analysing command-level data, users can identify performance bottlenecks, troubleshoot test failures and address potential problems for each session run.

Test Case Insights is aimed at simplifying the analysis of test automation execution on LambdaTest at different steps of the test session. These insights can help in test case health analysis, displaying success versus failure rates and analysing test cases by group to identify frequently failing tests.

Allure Test Insights with HyperExecute provides a time-series analysis of test execution results using Allure reports. Users can track test status, duration and suite details, assess suite health, analyse test status ratios, and evaluate the average test durations of the test suites with multiple custom filter options.

“Our goal is to equip QA teams with the necessary insights to swiftly identify and resolve issues, ensuring higher software quality and improved performance,” said Mayank Bhola, co-founder and head of product, LambdaTest.

- With inputs from PTI.