Kyndryl Opens New Office Space In Bengaluru

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl opened a 250,000-square-foot office space in Bengaluru’s Embassy Manyata Business Park to house its global Kyndryl Customer Experience Centre, a global Security Operations Centre, a Network Operations Centre and a Kyndryl Vital Studio.

The Customer Experience Centre will feature three experience zones with demo areas, boardrooms and informal and formal spaces. Customers can experience interactive demos on cloud, artificial intelligence, internet of things and cybersecurity solutions; troubleshoot challenges with Kyndryl experts; and build tailored business solutions, the company said. The office is designed to accommodate approximately 3,000 employees.

“The new office will provide our customers with an integrated view of our tech skills and capabilities. It will also offer our employees an environment that encourages collaboration and drives personal productivity and learning, allowing us to deliver expertise and speed at scale using AI-powered automation,” said James Rutledge, global head of delivery, Kyndryl.

The Vital Studio is aimed at driving innovation in customer solutions, where Kyndryl experts, alliance partners and customers can work together. The studio uses co-creation methodologies and brings together talent, emerging technologies and current capabilities to solve business problems.

“India is benefiting from a confluence of tech capability and skills, demographic dividend and market opportunity. While we invest in delivering for our customers in India, driving global innovation and value is the underlying theme of our strategy to engage and leverage India for Kyndryl worldwide,” said Lingraju Sawkar, president of Kyndryl India.

According to Kyndryl, the layout accommodates different work styles and preferences, with digitally-enabled, hybrid workspace featuring flexible and technology-integrated meeting spaces, collaboration zones and multi-functional event spaces.