KPMG India Collaborates With Cisco To Accelerate Enterprises’ Digital Transformation

Professional services firm KPMG India Pvt. is partnering Cisco India. to provide Indian companies with services to navigate business problems and drive digital transformation.

The alliance will look to identify effective combination of products and services that integrate into their customers’ IT architectures.

The collaboration will also create solutions in cybersecurity, 5G, network transformation, cloud transformation, contact centre, digital experience monitoring and full stack observability, KPMG India said.

“Together with Cisco, we aim to help our clients accelerate digital transformation in areas of 5G and cybersecurity and other allied areas. This alliance will give both firms access to complementary skillsets and an expanded market opportunity,” said KPMG India Chief Executive Officer Yezdi Nagporewalla.

“Our goal is to help clients in their journey, towards becoming cost efficient and profitable while ensuring the necessary agility needed to achieve their business objectives,” said Nagporewalla.

As businesses look for solutions that are simple, easy to deploy, agile and future ready, they must also transition from their current legacy business to new models enabled by cloud and other technologies. To achieve this, businesses need a diverse set of external skills and expertise from the vendor ecosystem.

“The alliance between KPMG India and Cisco will aim to help businesses understand the impact of digital on their strategy, products, services, customers and employees, and assist to unlock maximum value to gain competitive advantage,” said Akhilesh Tuteja, partner and head, clients and markets, KPMG India.

Daisy Chittilapilly, president, Cisco India and SAARC, said, “As a digital-first India takes shape, the promise of technology has never been so clear. As new use cases continue to emerge, customers today are asking for solutions that are not only digital; they must also be secure, intelligent, and sustainable.”

“To foster customer success and unlock possibilities in the new world, we are delighted to partner with KPMG India. Together we will provide solutions with the simplicity, agility and resiliency businesses require to power an inclusive and sustainable future for all,” Chittilapilly said.