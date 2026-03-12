iQOO Z11x Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, Dimensity 7400 Turbo Chipset — Specs, Features, Price In India

The iQOO Z11x, the latest addition to iQOO's Z series, has launched in India as a significant upgrade over the previous iQOO Z10x. It stands out with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, which delivers strong performance, and a massive 7,200mAh battery, touted as the largest in its category and offering extended usage. A 50MP Sony sensor headlines its dual rear camera set. The phone has excellent durability as well, rated IP68 and IP69+ for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Z11x Specs And Features

The design largely resembles its predecessor, featuring a square-shaped rear camera module with rounded edges that houses a dual camera array. The camera set is led by a 50MP Sony main sensor (with AI enhancements), a 2MP depth sensor, LED flash, and a ring light. On the front, a 32MP camera takes care of selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

Housed inside the iQOO Z11x is a powerful 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging and reverse charging. iQOO claims the battery provides exceptional endurance, such as up to 40 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback, 15.4 hours of gaming, and 18.7 hours of social media usage on a single charge, while maintaining durability for up to six years.

Powering the iQOO Z11x is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, with the company claiming a score of 1 million on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The device comes with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box, along with two years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

The display on the iQOO Z11x is a 6.76-inch FHD+ panel with 120Hz peak refresh rate, 1,200 nits max brightness, and carries TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light.

The iQOO Z11x packs various AI features, including Google' Circle to Search, AI UHD, AI Creation, and AI Erase. It also comes with Origin Island and Private Space.

It offers excellent durability with IP68 and IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance. Other features include dual stereo speakers, a new Ultra Game Mode, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is available in Prismatic Green and Titan Black colour options, with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

iQOO Z11x Price In India And Availability

iQOO Z11x's price in India is Rs 18,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 20,999 and the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 22,999. The phone will be available via Amazon, which is giving introductory offers with up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on SBI and Axis Bank credit cards.

