iQOO 15R Set For India Debut: Date, Expected Specifications And Price

The iQOO 15R is scheduled to arrive in India next month, the company revealed on Tuesday. The device is expected to include a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen, a large 7,600 mAh battery supported by 100 W fast charging, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

iQOO has confirmed that the 15R smartphone will be unveiled on Feb. 24. The timeline was revealed via social media posts by the brand's India CEO, Nipun Marya. A teaser image released by the company showcases the phone's back design in a white finish.

The teaser image suggests that the iQOO 15R will feature a dual-camera system on the back. The cameras appear to be housed in a square module with softened corners, a design language previously seen on the iQOO 15. The smartphone is set to be sold in India through Amazon.

The iQOO 15R has surfaced on several certification and benchmarking platforms, including Bluetooth SIG, Geekbench and SIRIM, under the model number Vivo I2508. These entries indicate that the device could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, run Android 16, and offer 8 GB of RAM.

Reports suggest that Vivo is likely to introduce the iQOO 15R as a renamed version of the China-only iQOO Z11 Turbo. If those claims prove accurate, the handset could arrive with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display offering 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

The phone is also tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup, led by a 200 MP main sensor paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32 MP selfie camera and a 7,600 mAh battery supporting 100 W wired fast charging.

Reports indicate that the iQOO 15R is expected to be equipped with IP68 and IP69-rated protection against dust and water. The handset is also expected to offer premium memory and storage configurations, including up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and a maximum of 1 TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The iQOO Z11 Turbo, launched in China earlier this month, carries a starting price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 35,999) for the base 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.