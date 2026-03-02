iPhone 17e And iPad Air M4: Everything That's New And Everything That's Not — First Impressions

Apple Week has officially started, with the company announcing two new products for 2026, the much-awaited iPhone 17e and the iPad Air powered by the M4 SoC. Let's walk you through these launches and see how they compare with their predecessors.

Starting with the iPhone 17e, the most 'affordable' iPhone yet, it is now powered by the A19 SoC, the same chip that powers Apple's iPhone 17 lineup, and uses the C1X modem, which promises faster network reception and Wi-Fi connectivity. The base variant now comes with 256GB of storage and three colour options, including matte black, white, and a new pink finish. MagSafe is another addition to the youngest iPhone this year, for anyone who actually missed it.

All of this comes at a starting price of Rs 64,900, which is exactly the same as last year. However, not everything remains unchanged from its predecessor. The iPhone 17e continues to use a single 48MP camera with a 2x optical-like zoom capability, along with the same 6.1-inch display and no Dynamic Island.

The look and feel remain identical to last year, which, in my opinion, is fine. The iPhone 16e was a good-looking smartphone that got the job done and is still highly capable compared to many Android counterparts and even some flagships.

Reusing the same housing for newer iPhones is not new for Apple, but seeing a meaningful spec bump is definitely refreshing. At least they did not just rebrand the iPhone 16e, unlike what Google did with the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10a. But that is a topic for another story.

The second announcement from the Cupertino giant was the iPad Air with the M4 SoC.

The iPad Air is a fairly unique product that works well for anyone who needs solid computing power in a thin and lightweight form factor. This year, Apple claims it offers higher memory bandwidth, which essentially points to improved RAM performance, though the company does not disclose the exact numbers.

In addition to the M4 SoC, the iPad Air also features the C1X and N1 modems. Apple claims that all of these upgrades make the new iPad Air 30 percent faster than the iPad Air with M3.

Pricing remains unchanged from last year, with the new iPad Air starting at Rs 64,900 for the 11-inch model and Rs 84,900 for the 13-inch model.

With Apple Week continuing until March 4, we can expect a couple more product launches from the brand, especially after Tim Cook teased a MacBook on his X handle.

With Apple Week continuing until March 4, we can expect a couple more product launches from the brand, especially after Tim Cook teased a MacBook on his X handle.

