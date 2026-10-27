In A First, IIT Kharagpur Plans To Unveil Rs 35 Crore Physical AI School

IIT Kharagpur plans to set up a dedicated School of Physical AI with an investment of Rs 35 crore, as the institute looks to advance AI research beyond software-based applications. The institute announced the initiative on Monday.

The proposed Benjamin Gupta School of Physical AI, which the institute describes as the first of its kind in India, will concentrate on developing intelligent technologies capable of understanding, responding to and operating within real-world environments.

The project was announced following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by IIT Kharagpur, alumnus and philanthropist Vinod Gupta, and the IITKGP Foundation USA. The Rs 35 crore project will be financed through a combination of philanthropic contributions and institutional funding.

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The Vinod Gupta family has committed Rs 12.5 crore, while another alumnus, who has chosen to remain anonymous, will contribute Rs 10 crore. IIT Kharagpur will provide the remaining Rs 12.5 crore.

The institution will carry the name of Benjamin Gupta, Vinod Gupta's late son, as a tribute to his memory.

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The investment will help create infrastructure for IIT Kharagpur's Department of Artificial Intelligence while supporting collaborative teaching, research and technological development across multiple disciplines.

While conventional AI systems are used for analysing information, generating content and identifying patterns, the The physical AI centre will develop technologies that can make decisions and perform tasks while accounting for physical conditions and engineering constraints.

This will combine machine learning with scientific modelling, sensors, experimentation and automated control systems.

Research at the new school would cover several fields like machine learning, intelligent robotics and advanced sensing technologies. These capabilities would support innovation in manufacturing, medical technology, agriculture, energy, infrastructure and environmental management.

The institute also intends to prioritise AI systems that are scientifically dependable, transparent and accountable, particularly in applications where technological failures could have serious consequences.

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Beyond research, the school would introduce educational programmes for professionals who wish to integrate artificial intelligence into their existing areas of expertise.

Subject to academic approvals, teaching activities are expected to commence in the upcoming academic session and subjects would include a hybrid-mode master's programme, executive education courses, professional certifications and specialised interdisciplinary modules.

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