Hypergrowth Or Hyper-Inequality? Anthropic CEO Sounds Alarm On AI's Economic Impact

Artificial intelligence (AI) could make economies grow much faster but may also result in more inequality and put many jobs at risk, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has warned. In a new blog post titled ‘Policy on the AI Exponential', he urged for action before the technology advances too quickly.

Amodei argued that AI is advancing far faster than political institutions can respond. Comparing the situation to a scene from The Lord of the Rings, he said policymakers risk moving too slowly as AI capabilities rapidly accelerate across fields ranging from coding and science to law and finance.

Amodei believes the technology is approaching what he calls 'Powerful AI' or “a country of geniuses in a datacenter”.

AI Could Supercharge Growth

According to Amodei, AI could drive rapid economic growth by accelerating scientific discovery, technological development and operational efficiency. However, he warned that the same technology could become a substitute for human cognitive labour.

“The iterative ability of AI to build even better AI may supercharge that growth even further. But for exactly the same reasons, AI may also act as a more general economic substitute for human cognitive abilities,” he wrote.

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Describing it as a "hypergrowth, hyper-inequality" scenario, he said that AI could disrupt jobs on a scale not seen with previous technologies. This, he warned, could create a future marked by both strong growth and rising inequality.

“Thus, it's reasonable to think that AI could produce much larger disruptions to the labor market than previous technologies, and, potentially, more enduring disruptions.

“We risk ending up in a world where the economic tradeoff dial is stuck on the hypergrowth, hyper-inequality setting, and is potentially very hard to unstick from that setting,” he added.

Job Displacement A Real Risk

Amodei said long-term job displacement caused by AI would be "undesirable and dangerous" and should be prevented wherever possible. However, he acknowledged that significant job losses could still occur despite efforts to minimise the impact.

He said the companies should focus on helping businesses find new ways to work alongside employees rather than simply replacing them.

Amodei said Anthropic works with customers to find new use cases and revenue opportunities that allow them to do more with their existing workforce, rather than focusing only on cost-cutting measures.

“We also constantly try to think of new interaction paradigms that allow humans to have as active a role as possible in collaborating with AI systems as those systems advance,” he added.

He added that any response to AI-driven job losses must address not only people's financial needs but also their "meaning, purpose, and agency." "The latter is ultimately more important, and it depends on deep questions about how society is organized, what people should strive for, and what constitutes a good life," he said.

He remains optimistic that humans can "live lives of deep purpose and strive to build awe-inspiring and beautiful things" even in a future where AI systems outperform people.

“But this is something to be collectively worked out by society as a whole, not something policy can directly address. Policy can be most helpful in buying us time to do that work, by slowing down job loss and providing economically for those likely to be affected,” Amodei said.

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Call For Government Action

To manage the transition, Amodei proposed a range of policy measures, including tracking of AI's impact, pro-employment policy incentives and long-term income support.

According to Amodei, the challenge for governments may no longer be how to stimulate growth, but how to ensure that the benefits are shared across society. “The key challenge in such a world won't be incentivizing growth, but finding a way for everyone to share in the benefits,” he added.

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