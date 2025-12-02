How To Create Real-Time Weather Visuals Using Google Nano Banana Pro? Here Are The Top Prompts

If you also want to generate the real-time AI weather visual of your city, here’s how to do it:

1. Visit Google’s Nano Banana Pro edit website.

2. In the prompt section, add the below-mentioned prompt.

- “Present a clear, 45° top-down isometric miniature 3D cartoon scene of [CITY], featuring its most iconic landmarks and architectural elements. Use soft, refined textures with realistic PBR materials and gentle, lifelike lighting and shadows. Integrate the current weather conditions directly into the city environment to create an immersive atmospheric mood.

Use a clean, minimalistic composition with a soft, solid-colored background.

At the top-center, place the title “[CITY]” in large bold text, a prominent weather icon beneath it, then the date (small text) and temperature (medium text).

All text must be centered with consistent spacing, and may subtly overlap the tops of the buildings. Square 1080x1080 dimension.”

3. Press enter and let Nano Banana Pro generate the image.

4. Download to share on social media.