How To Create Real-Time Weather Visuals Using Google Nano Banana Pro? Here Are The Top Prompts
After impressing the internet with its hyper-realistic accuracy in generating images across any time period, Google’s Nano Banana Pro created a buzz on social media again. Users have started producing high-quality, real-time weather visuals of their cities through Google’s AI-powered tool. The adorable local weather visuals have also caught the attention of Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and of Shashank Kumar, Founder of Razorpay.
“My Delhi weather app screen, directly from Nano Banana,” Sharma said in an X post on Tuesday, participating in the latest viral trend.
"The city where I learnt to dream & the city where my dreams are coming true. Cool prompt!", Shashank said in an X post on Tuesday, participating in the latest viral trend.
Many users shared animated weather visuals of their cities. The images highlighted favourite spots and local attractions, showing real-time weather like smog or clear skies. Each visual displayed the city’s name and current temperature at the top.
Now, users across Indian cities are curating nano banana edits of their cities,featuring live weather information engagingly and creatively.
Soon after its launch last month, Nano Banana received widespread praise for its ability to integrate with Google Search and for possessing advanced text rendering abilities. This allows users to create high-quality infographics in seconds.
It appears this new trend has picked up after X user, Pavol Rusnak, first shared the Nano Banana Pro prompt to create weather visuals for Prague, Czechia, on November 30. Since then, the post has garnered over 4 million views and hundreds of comments from users sharing their own version of the edit.
The user later posted a message on X and said "The original author of the prompt in my previous tweet was @TechieBySA who got the idea from @dotey.
Prompts And Steps To Generate Real-Time Weather Visuals Using Nano Banana Pro
If you also want to generate the real-time AI weather visual of your city, here’s how to do it:
1. Visit Google’s Nano Banana Pro edit website.
2. In the prompt section, add the below-mentioned prompt.
- “Present a clear, 45° top-down isometric miniature 3D cartoon scene of [CITY], featuring its most iconic landmarks and architectural elements. Use soft, refined textures with realistic PBR materials and gentle, lifelike lighting and shadows. Integrate the current weather conditions directly into the city environment to create an immersive atmospheric mood.
Use a clean, minimalistic composition with a soft, solid-colored background.
At the top-center, place the title “[CITY]” in large bold text, a prominent weather icon beneath it, then the date (small text) and temperature (medium text).
All text must be centered with consistent spacing, and may subtly overlap the tops of the buildings. Square 1080x1080 dimension.”
3. Press enter and let Nano Banana Pro generate the image.
4. Download to share on social media.
Prompt 2
Create a polished 45° isometric miniature diorama of (City), styled like a premium weather card. Use high-fidelity 3D modeling with soft PBR materials, crisp global illumination. It should have a minimal solid background.
Display the city name at the top in modern, bold typography, along with a weather icon, temperature and date. Integrate real-time weather data.
Fill the scene with storytelling details that reflect the city’s vibe. This could include structures, natural elements, atmospheric effects, and subtle shadows. The image should look visually satisfying and immersive.