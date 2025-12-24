Hallucinations & More: How Journalists Are Taking On AI Majors Sparking A Global Copyright War

For decades, the legal fault lines in media ran between publishers and platforms — newspapers versus search engines, journalists versus aggregators. Generative AI has scrambled those alignments. Now, newsrooms, authors, and creators are lawyering up to defend something more fragile: attribution, accuracy, and brand trust in an age of AI-generated confidence.

The latest flashpoint involves two cases where The New York Times is involved. The first is John Carreyrou — the reporter who exposed Theranos and authored Bad Blood — and five other journalists suing xAI, Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, Meta Platforms, and Perplexity, alleging that copyrighted books were used without permission to train large language models.

The second is the organisation suing Perplexity AI earlier this month, alleging mass copyright infringement through scraping, summarisation, and, crucially, misattribution of journalism.

Together, the issue is no longer only about publishers protecting archives. It is about creators asserting individual control over how their work feeds systems that now speak for them — often inaccurately, and sometimes deceptively.