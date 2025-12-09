ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Others Generating Research Papers, Journals That Don't Exist: Red Cross

Generative AI chatbots like OpenAi's ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Microsoft's Copilot are generating research records that are entirely fabricated and non-existent, according to a statement from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

These artificial intelligence large language models are hallucinating entirely fictional sources for research data, including research papers, journals, and archives, said the organisation, which is in charge of the administration of some of the most globally used research archives.

The non-profit organisation stated that these AI bots do not undertake research, cross check references and verify the veracity of the information it presents to the user, it instead generates content.