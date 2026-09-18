Google Gemini Live May Add 'Ephemeral Mode' For Unsaved Video Interactions: Reports

An analysis of the Google app's code has turned up early signs that Gemini Live might be getting a more privacy-focused option in the future.

Buried in the app's code are references to something called "Ephemeral Video Mode in Live" - a label that suggests Google is exploring the idea without confirming what the feature would actually do.

Nothing about this has been announced officially, and the code fragments themselves offer limited details.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Two Strings, Limited Details

Android Authority traced the discovery to version 17.59.17.sa.arm64 of the Google app, which contained two code strings referencing the ephemeral video concept. One of the strings specifically refers to enabling temporary video input during Live conversations.

The report also notes that Google internally refers to Gemini by the codename "Robin", helping link the strings to the AI assistant rather than another feature.

ALSO READ | Google Launches Gemini 3.8 Live, New Extended Thinking Voice AI Models

What The Code Suggests

Based on the limited text available, the likely purpose would be to allow users to use their camera during a Gemini Live session without retaining the video after the conversation ends. However, the strings do not explain how the feature would handle the video data.

It is unclear whether the footage would be discarded immediately, processed without being stored, or handled through another mechanism. The code does not provide enough information to establish how the feature would work.

A Natural Extension Of Existing Temporary Chats

The concept would not be entirely new for Gemini. Text-based conversations already have a temporary mode that prevents chats from being saved to history, but the option has not been available specifically for Live sessions.

Given that gap, Google may be looking to extend the same non-retention approach to video. However, that remains an interpretation of the code discovery and has not been confirmed by Google.

Still Early, Still Unconfirmed

At this stage, the code references are the main evidence that Google may be working on an ephemeral video feature for Gemini Live. Several details remain unknown, including whether the feature will ever reach users, how video data would be handled, and whether Google's current implementation will remain unchanged before any potential release.

Features discovered in early app code can be modified, delayed or abandoned before they are officially launched. For now, Google has not announced an "Ephemeral Video Mode" for Gemini Live.

ALSO READ | Google Unveils Fairwind Programme With Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber: Here's All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.