Gartner Projects Worldwide IT Spending To Grow 6.8% In 2024

IT Services To Be Largest Segment Of IT Spending In 2024

IT services will continue to see an increase in growth in 2024, becoming the largest segment of IT spending for the first time. Spending on IT services is expected to grow 8.7% in 2024, reaching $1.5 trillion. This is largely due to enterprise investments in organisational efficiency and optimisation projects, which will be crucial during the current period of economic uncertainty.

Spending on IT services will surpass communications services spending, which is expected to grow 2.3% to reach $1.47 trillion, according to Gartner. The other major spending will be software, which is expected to rise 12.7% and cross $1 trillion.

“Adoption rates among consumers for devices and communications services plateaued over a decade ago. Consumer spending levels are primarily driven by price changes and replacement cycles, leaving room for only incremental growth, so being surpassed by software and services was inevitable,” said Lovelock.

“Enterprises continue to find more uses for technology—IT has moved out of the back office, through the front office, and is now revenue-producing. Until there is a plateau for how and where technology can be used in an enterprise, there cannot be a plateau in enterprise IT spending,” Lovelock added.