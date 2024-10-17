'Flower & Fire' 3D-Printed Orthotic Device Supports 15-Year-Old’s Hand Transplant Recovery

A customised, bio-compatible, 3D-printed orthotic device is supporting the recovery of 15-year-old Anamta Ahmad, who underwent a complex hand transplant following her amputation.

Anamta, the youngest person in the world to undergo a shoulder-level limb transplant, faced a daunting recovery journey as she got electrocuted by 11,000-volt electric wires. The complex nature of the surgery and its extended recovery period required a specialized approach to ensure proper healing and minimize discomfort.

Imaginarium, a multi-speciality digital manufacturing business, tailored the 3D-printed orthotic device to Anamta's needs, helping her overcome the challenges post-surgery.

"We are proud to have played a role in Anamta's recovery by pushing the boundaries of personalised healthcare,” said Aashay Mehta, managing director and co-chairman at Imaginarium. “There’s nothing that requires more customisation than the human body; no two people are the same, and even our left and right sides aren’t identical. Our goal is to keep innovating and finding new ways to meet the unique medical needs of each individual."

Crafted from durable, biocompatible hard plastics, the device prioritises both comfort and performance for extended use. Without such innovations, achieving effective recovery could have been more difficult in complex procedures such as Anamta’s.

“To know that I’m the first transplant patient to get a custom 3D-printed brace excites me even more. The brace was not only functional but also had an aesthetic appeal to which I could relate as a teenager, which I find quite essential given the length of the recovery period,” said Anamta. “I hope this innovation helps many more like me to have a peaceful recovery process.”

Imaginarium offers healthcare applications such as custom surgical guides, patient-specific implants, and orthotics. Its additive manufacturing capabilities have improved customisation and patient personalisation in the medical field. For Anamta, who goes by Phoolpari on Instagram, Imaginarium added a personal touch by incorporating her requested flower and fire design into the cast, reflecting her identity and reminding her of her strength throughout her healing journey.