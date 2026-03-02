Claude Down: Why Is AI Chatbot Not Working? Here's What Anthropic Says

Claude AI, Anthropic's flagship large language model AI product is "not working intended". The reason behind the outage has to do with the login/logout paths, the company confirmed.

In its official status on the website, Anthropic noted, "We have identified that the Claude API is working as intended. The issues we are seeing are related to Claude.ai and with the login/logout paths."

The status update came at 12:21 UTC, that is somehhere around 6 p.m.on Monday. The company has been investigating the outage since 11:49 UTC (5:19 p.m. IST).

(This is a developing story)

