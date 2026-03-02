Get App
Claude Down: Why Is AI Chatbot Not Working? Here's What Anthropic Says

In its official status on the website, Anthropic noted, "We have identified that the Claude API is working as intended. The issues we are seeing are related to Claude.ai and with the login/logout paths."

Claude Down? Here's Why
Image: Anthropic X

Claude AI, Anthropic's flagship large language model AI product is "not working intended". The reason behind the outage has to do with the login/logout paths, the company confirmed. 

The status update came at 12:21 UTC, that is somehhere around 6 p.m.on Monday. The company has been investigating the outage since 11:49 UTC (5:19 p.m. IST). 

(This is a developing story) 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

