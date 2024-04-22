CelerityX To Offer Unified Network-As-A-Service To Maharashtra Cooperative Credit Societies

CelerityX, the enterprise networking solutions business of OneOTT Intertainment Ltd., has launched OneX, a unified network-as-a-service solution covering network management, security and LAN-side control solution.

The company also announced the deployment of OneX to tackle the connectivity challenges faced by cooperative credit societies in Maharashtra. Through a partnership with Maharashtra State Cooperative Credit Societies Federation, it aims to enable secure and high uptime banking connectivity for branches across the state.

The banking sector often grapples with connectivity issues, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities, where outdated systems fail to provide security against modern threats. OneX will leverage multiple WAN technologies, including mobile SIM, and zero trust-based networks to enable secure and high uptime banking connectivity.

The solution aims to benefit cooperative credit societies in Maharashtra who are a part of MAFCOCS, streamlining connectivity by leveraging broadband and mobile SIM with firewalls and zero-radius perimeter security solutions. CelerityX said that even small credit societies can avail of this service to prevent cyberattacks on their network infrastructure.

“Maharashtra has over 16,000 credit societies. Many of them, in fact, have stronger assets under management and financials than larger banks. This growth in assets also brings the responsibility of ensuring technology modernisation for these credit societies to serve their customers better,” said Om Prakash Dadaapa, president of MAFCOCS. “While this technology transformation brings convenience to customers, it also exposes the credit societies' infrastructure to cybersecurity threats and network intrusions,” added Dadaapa.

The company said it had received its first order from Samta Sahakari Patasanstha for its branches in Maharashtra.

"With OneX, we are democratising banking connectivity for cooperative credit societies. This partnership with MAFCOCS is a major step towards promoting financial inclusion and driving growth in the rural sector and we have our sights on expanding into other states facing similar challenges," said Sameer Kanse, chief business officer of CelerityX.