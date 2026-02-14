PM Modi Witnesses Special IAF Aerial Show In Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday witnessed an aerial show featuring IAF's fighter jets and transport helicopters, which are engaged for emergency situations and responses, at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Assam's Dibrugarh district. The 4.2-km ELF in Moran – the first-of-its-kind in the northeast region – was earlier in the day inaugurated by the PM, who arrived in Assam on a day-long visit.

In the over 20-minute aerial display, the IAF pilots displayed precision take-off and landing at the ELF on Moran Bypass. A Sukhoi-30 MKI was the first jet to take-off, followed by a Rafale aircraft. IAF's ‘workhorse' An-32 helicopter, designed for ferrying both cargo and passengers, performed a ‘touch and go'.

A three-aircraft set each of Sukhoi-30 MKI and Rafale then roared over the Moran sky in quick succession. While one Sukhoi-30 MKI and Rafale each of the formation landed at the ELF, the other jets performed overshoot during the display.

The indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) demonstrated Special Heli-Borne Operations (SHBO) by dropping off commandos at the airstrip. Another set of ALHs demonstrated relief operations and medical evacuation procedure at the ELF.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that it will be the first such “elaborate” exercise at an ELF, with around 16 aircraft participating.

The ELF, developed at a project cost of nearly Rs 100 crore, has been specially designed and constructed in coordination with the IAF to support landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft during emergencies, an official statement said.

