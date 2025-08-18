Smartwatches Drag India Wearable Market Down For Fifth Straight Quarter
Imagine Marketing, which sells products under the Boat brand, led the wearable market with a 28% market share, despite a 4.8% year-on-year decline in sales volume.
The Indian wearable market declined for the fifth consecutive quarter, with sales falling by 9.4% to 26.7 million units in the April-June period due to a dip in supplies of smartwatches and true wireless stereo earbuds, market research firm International Data Corporation said on Monday.
Noise followed Boat with a 13.1% market share despite an 8.6% decline in supplies. Boult, rebranded as GoBoult, cornered 10.9% market share with growth of 21.8% YoY, Oppo and OnePlus held 8% share and realme 6.5% share.
However, new form factors in wearable technology like smart rings, smart glasses and smart wristbands are finding traction among the customers, according to IDC’s India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker.
"India's wearable device market declined 6.3% year-over-year in the first half of 2025, reaching 51.6 million units. The market also recorded its fifth consecutive quarterly decline, falling 9.4% YoY to 26.7 million units in the second quarter of 2025," the report said.
Despite a decline in the supplies, the average selling price for overall wearables saw a modest increase of 2.2% YoY to $19.2, about Rs 1,700, in the reported quarter, while it remained flat in the first half of 2025 at $18.7 or about Rs 1,630.
The shipments of all top smartwatch sellers, except Boult, in the country including Noise, Boat, Titan and Fire Boltt declined during the June 2025 quarter.
"Smartwatch shipments declined for the sixth consecutive quarter, dropping 28.4% YoY to 6.6 million units in the second quarter of 2025. The category’s share within the overall wearables market also fell, decreasing to 24.9%, down from 31.5% a year ago," the report said.
After witnessing explosive growth in 2022 and 2023, the smartwatch market is now consolidating, primarily due to demand fatigue and saturation in the entry-level segment.
The earwear category saw a marginal decline of 1.2% YoY, reaching 19.9 million units in the June 2025 quarter.
"Truly Wireless Stereo segment maintained its dominant position with a 71.2% share, though shipments declined 1.2% YoY. Neckband-style earwear saw a more significant drop, with shipments down 16.1% YoY. In contrast, the over-the-ear segment recorded strong growth, with shipments surging 97.4% YoY to 1.5 million units," the report said.
In the TWS segment, Boat continued to lead with a 31.9% share despite a 6.9% decline in YoY sales, followed by Boult with a 14.9% share.
Among the emerging form factors, Smart Rings shipments recorded a YoY growth of 2.8% with 75,000 units shipped in the second quarter of 2025. Ultrahuman, Gabit and Aabo continue to dominate with a segment collective share of 65%.
Smart Glasses shipments surged to 50,000 units in the June 2025 quarter from 4,000 a year ago, fuelled by new launches from Meta and Lenskart.
"Smart Wristbands shipments jumped by 118.5% YoY to 83,000 units in the second quarter 2025, driven primarily by the strong uptake of Samsung's Galaxy Fit3. Samsung accounted for 80.6% share in the wristbands category in the second quarter of 2025" the report said.