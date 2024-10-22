NDTV ProfitTechnologyAndhra Pradesh Partners With Meta To Enhance Digital Public Services
Andhra Pradesh Partners With Meta To Enhance Digital Public Services

The collaboration is aimed at bringing governance to the fingertips of citizens by leveraging Meta’s WhatsApp Business Solution and open-source generative AI technologies like Llama.

22 Oct 2024, 11:17 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Meta's generative artifical intelligence will support the development of e-governance solutions, initially targeting education and skilling, with the potential for further expansion into other domains</p><p>AI assistant, Meta AI. (Photo Source: Company)</p></div>
Meta's generative artifical intelligence will support the development of e-governance solutions, initially targeting education and skilling, with the potential for further expansion into other domains

AI assistant, Meta AI. (Photo Source: Company)

The government of Andhra Pradesh has entered into a strategic pact with Meta Platforms to boost public service delivery through advanced digital solutions.

According to a release, the partnership will focus on enabling efficient, citizen-centric public services through WhatsApp - allowing seamless communication between the government and its citizens.

Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications and Real Time Governance said the partnership aligns with the state government's vision of making governance easier and improving the quality of life for all citizens.

"With Meta’s innovative technology, we aim to enhance the efficiency of our public services and ensure that governance is just a click away," Lokesh said.

Meta's generative artifical intelligence will support the development of e-governance solutions, initially targeting education and skilling, with the potential for further expansion into other domains, according to the release.

Meta India Vice President Sandhya Devanathan underscored Meta's commitment to unlocking the potential of AI and to help deliver citizen services through WhatsApp.

"By making openly available AI models and WhatsApp API features accessible to all, we're fostering innovation and democratising access. We're excited to partner with the government of Andhra Pradesh, and advance our shared vision of harnessing digital technologies to enhance government services, citizen engagement, and drive innovation – creating a more equitable and efficient future for all," Devanathan said.

