Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Among Telecom Players Collaborating On Network API Venture

Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Reliance Jio are among some of global telecom operators who have collaborated with Ericsson on a network application programming interface venture. As part of the collaboration, telecom operators will combine and sell network APIs on a global scale with the aim of spurring innovation in digital services.

Network APIs help easily access, use and pay for network capabilities. The venture will drive implementation and access to common APIs from multiple telecom service providers to a broader ecosystem of developer platforms. Other telecom companies part of the collaboration include Vodafone, AT&T, América Móvil, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile and Verizon.

“Today marks a defining moment as the industry comes together to form a unified platform that will allow more developers and businesses to utilise our networks and explore API opportunities through open gateway principles. This move will enhance network monetisation opportunities,” said Gopal Vittal, managing director and chief executive officer, Bharti Airtel.

Modern mobile networks have advanced capabilities, which have been inaccessible to developers. It has also been impractical for developers to integrate the different capabilities of hundreds of individual telecom operators.

The agreement includes the formation of a new company that will aim to drive new monetisation opportunities for the industry. The company will combine network APIs globally, with the idea that new applications will work anywhere and on any network, making it easier and quicker for developers.

Easily accessible advanced network capabilities can aid app development and allow developers to create new use cases across sectors. These could include anti-fraud verification for financial transactions and the ability to check device status so streaming providers can dynamically adjust video quality.

“As we rapidly adopt an AI and API-driven technology ecosystem—by collaborating with global leaders, Jio is thrilled to offer a suite of innovative and transformative APIs to enterprises and developers worldwide. Together, we are not just building networks; we are laying the foundation for a smarter, more connected, and inclusive world in the AI era,” said Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio.

The new company will provide network APIs to developer platforms, including hyperscalers, communications platform-as-a-service providers, system integrators and independent software vendors, based on existing industry-wide CAMARA APIs (the open-source project driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation).

Vonage and Google Cloud will partner with the new company, providing access to their ecosystems of developers and partners. The new venture shareholders will bring funding and assets, including Ericsson’s platform and network capabilities, global telecom operator relationships, knowledge of the developer community and telecom operator’s network APIs, capabilities and marketing.

Closing of the transaction is expected in early 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. Upon closing, Ericsson will hold 50% of the equity in the venture while the telecom providers will hold 50% in total.