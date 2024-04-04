Apple Resolves Outages At App Store, Music And TV+ Services

NDTV ProfitTechnologyApple Resolves Outages At App Store, Music And TV+ Services
Apple Inc. suffered outages at several of its offerings Wednesday, including the App Store, its Music service and the TV+ streaming platform.

04 Apr 2024, 08:23 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Apple Music application for download in the Apple App store on a smartphone arranged in New York, U.S. (Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)</p></div>
The Apple Music application for download in the Apple App store on a smartphone arranged in New York, U.S. (Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. resolved outages at several of its services Wednesday, including the App Store, its music offering and the TV+ streaming platform. 

On its system status page, the company said that some users suffered disruptions between 6:13 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. Eastern time. Complaints about the problem had also surged on the Downdetector website, which tracks online outages.

The issues also affected Apple Arcade, the Books and Podcasts apps, and its Fitness+ service.

(Updates with resolution of outages starting in first paragraph.)

