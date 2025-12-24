Apple iPhone 18 May Launch Soon — Top Changes To Expect In Base Model

Smaller Or No Dynamic Island: Evidence points to Apple potentially phasing out the Dynamic Island or making it smaller. Leaks indicate the company is experimenting with under-display 3D sensing technology for the iPhone 18. The device might get a full-screen design with a subtle punch-hole for the selfie camera.

A20 Chipset: The iPhone 18 is expected to include Apple’s latest A20 processor, marking the debut of Apple silicon on a 2nm fabrication node. This essentially offers gains in both performance and power efficiency, along with cooler operation, reduced heat buildup, and improved battery life.

C2 Modem: Apple is reportedly developing the C2 modem as the follow-up to the C1 in the iPhone 16e. This advanced 5G component may launch in the iPhone 18. The modem should offer improved connectivity and better downloads.

No More Camera Control: The Camera Control button, first seen on the iPhone 16, could be absent from the iPhone 18. Reports claim Apple may drop it due to modest adoption rates and elevated production expenses.

12GB RAM: The entry-level iPhone 18 is projected to align with Pro models in RAM standards. The iPhone 17 includes 8GB RAM, which may be bumped to 12GB in the iPhone 18 to power Apple Intelligence features.

Fixed Aperture: While the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to get DSLR-like variable mechanical aperture, helping control light input and depth of field, the vanilla model will likely stick with the fixed aperture.