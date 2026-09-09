Apple Event 2026 LIVE Streaming: Watch The Launch Of Foldable iPhone, 18 Pro, MacBook & More

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its 'Surprise And Shine' event.on Wednesday It could also mark the debut of Apple's first foldable iPhone, referred to as the 'iPhone Ultra' and 'iPhone Duo' in several reports.

It will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. For viewers, the event will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Sept. 9 as per the firm's India website.

Tune into the livestream using the link below:

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Major Anticipated Releases

Apple is set to make a major entry into the foldable smartphone market, with its first foldable iPhone reportedly taking centre stage at the company's September 9 launch event.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's first foldable could be called the iPhone Duo. The book-style device is expected to feature a large internal display and could start at around $2,000, making it one of the most expensive mainstream iPhones ever.

Gurman's latest report, released ahead of Apple's “Surprise and Shine” event, says the iPhone Duo could start with 256GB of storage. A top-end version is reportedly expected to cost close to $3,000 and offer as much as 2TB of storage.

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Apple is expected to introduce the A20 Pro chip alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max at the event.

The chip is tipped to be the first Apple smartphone processor manufactured on TSMC's 2nm process, a shift expected to bring meaningful improvements in speed, efficiency and AI performance compared to the current A19 Pro.

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