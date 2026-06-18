Ankur Warikoo Reveals Why He Refused Rs 100-Crore WebVeda Offer Despite 'Free Money, Easy Exit'

For his edtech platform, WebVeda, Ankur Warikoo rejected an acquisition offer of more than Rs 100 crore because the potential buyer planned to treble the course prices in the first year.

Warikoo claimed that he turned down the offer in under four minutes in order to uphold the platform's primary goal of keeping education accessible for students from smaller cities and those with lesser incomes.

Warikoo, an Indian content producer and serial entrepreneur, revealed exactly one month ago that he was closing his online courses company, WebVeda, despite making crores in sales. His business plan did not, however, completely disappear. Instead, he decided to make it subscription-focused, putting "helping more people" ahead of "making more money."

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The well-known content provider has revealed another secret related to the significant economic shift, as WebVeda now offers students access to all courses for the cost of one.

"Haven't shared this with anyone so far. I turned down a 100+ crore acquisition offer for WebVeda last month. On paper it was free money and an easy exit. I said no in 4 minutes," he posted on his X handle.

He emphasised that the significant choice was motivated by a straightforward disclosure from the opposing entrepreneur, who informed him that he would "double the price to 3,999 in year one," rather than by any act of daring.

"Not because I am brave. Because the founder told me he would double the price to 3,999 in year one. WebVeda exists so a kid in Kanpur earning 18,000 a month can afford to learn. The day that stops being true, the company has no reason to exist. 100 crores is a lot. A broken promise costs more," the post further read.

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When Warikoo announced the closure of his Rs 100 crore business model in May, the presentation was the complete opposite of his ambition.

According to its website, WebVeda is a growth platform that enables professionals to access, afford, and apply life skills education.

The company underwent a significant structural shift before this purchase rejection. Warikoo created a lot of excitement a month earlier when he declared he was "shutting down" his Rs 100-crore individual course business.

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