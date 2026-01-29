Airtel Subscribers Get Free Access to Adobe Express

Bharti Airtel, one of India's largest telecommunication service providers, is putting the power of Adobe Express, the quick-and-easy, create-anything app, into the hands of its 360 million customers across India.

With the Adobe Express Premium worth Rs 4,000 now available for free for a year, all Airtel customers can express their creative abilities and produce professional-quality content — regardless of their design experience.

The Adobe Express Premium subscription will be available to all Airtel customers, including mobile, Wi-Fi and DTH customers. Customers can avail themselves of this subscription by logging on to the Airtel Thanks App, with no credit card requirement.

"This partnership is about more than technology. It is about empowering millions of Indians with cutting-edge AI tools to create and innovate. From a student crafting their first resume to a small business owner designing a poster or a creator editing videos for followers, we want to empower every Airtel customer with the tools for self-expression. With Adobe Express, world-class creative tools are no longer a luxury — they're a reality for every Indian," Siddharth Sharma, CEO — Connected Homes and Director — Marketing, Bharti Airtel, said.

"We are committed to empowering everyone to create and stand out with Adobe Express, the quick and easy create-anything app," said David Wadhwani, President, Digital Media at Adobe. “We are excited to partner with Airtel to bring Adobe Express Premium to millions of people across India for free, accelerating the growth of India's vibrant creator economy and enabling people to easily produce standout content – whether boosting their careers, growing their businesses or promoting their passions.”

Adobe Express Premium puts the best of Adobe in people's hands. The subscription provides access to thousands of professional design templates, including ones tailored for Indian festivals, weddings, and local businesses — along with AI-powered features like instant background removal, custom image generation, and one-tap video editing, premium Adobe Stock assets, over 30,000 professional fonts, 100GB cloud storage, and advanced features like auto captions and instant resize—all with no watermarks and seamless sync across devices.

Adobe Express is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali, allowing users the comfort of leveraging features in their native languages. Whether creating festival greeting cards, wedding invitations or promotional content for local shops or WhatsApp Status updates, Adobe Express makes standout content accessible to everyone.

With this partnership, all Airtel customers can now leverage Adobe Express Premium's powerful generative AI capabilities to work faster and enhance the quality of their creations.

This partnership clearly highlights how telecommunication companies in India are now focusing on providing as much value as possible to their consumers, intensifying competition in the market through tie-ups with AI platforms, cloud storage services, and even OTT subscriptions.

