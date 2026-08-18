'AI Shouldn't Shortcut Learning': ChatGPT Unveils 'Teen Mode' For Education, Online Safety

OpenAI announced on Tuesday, a 'ChatGPT For Teens' for adolescent minor users of their AI model ChatGPT, which uses age prediction models to place them in an age-appropriate version of their proprietary LLM (large language model), which focuses on screening out inappropriate material and facilitating education, online safety and parental controls, as per a blog post from the firm.

"If our system estimates someone is under 18 or they state their age is between 13 and 17,⁠ they are automatically placed into ChatGPT for Teens," the post stated.

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The model is primarily geared towards avoiding conversation topics that are considered unsuitable for and harmful to minors such as violence, self-harm, eating disorders and graphic violent or sexual content. It will also consolidate measures to reduce instances of ChatGPT implying that it has personal emotions.

The company will also be expanding on its parental controls feature along with integrating a 'Study Mode' into their AI model, which can be remotely activated. The feature actively discourages student users from looking for "shortcuts" to answers, instead, focusing on guiding the students and asking them questions to have them arrive at the answer on their own, the blog stated.

We believe AI should expand educational opportunity, which is why we designed ChatGPT for Teens to support moments outside the classroom when help is not always available, while keeping teens engaged in an active and collaborative learning process,” the company said.

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'Study Mode' also involves quizzes and 'learning visualisations', along with a 'Study Hours' feature which keeps 'Study Mode' in select parts of the day by default as per the parents' and students' convenience.

"AI should support learning, not shortcut it, and educators should remain in control of AI experiences in classrooms," the post said.

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