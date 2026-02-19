AI Impact Summit 2026 In New Delhi: Confirmed! Bill Gates Withdraws From AI Summit

The Gates Foundation India on Thursday confirmed that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' will not be proceed with his keynote address on Feb 19 in the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

On Tuesday morning, his name went missing from the key participants' list. Reports indicated that government officials were reassessing his invitation after Gates' name appeared in the Epstein Files, with sources suggesting the review was driven by a desire to 'stand with survivors.'

Gates' profile was also removed from the summit's official website, mirroring wider scrutiny as several high‑profile global figures were referenced in the U.S. Justice Department's extensive Epstein records. However, the Foundation refuted the claims.

He was listed as a keynote speaker on Feb 19 - the day all the bigwigs will descend at Bharat Mandapam. He was given a 12-minute speaking slot at 11:50 a.m. The foundation said Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, will represent the organisation instead.

The statement issued by the Gates Foundation read, "After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Gates will not be delivering his keynote address. The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit. The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals." [sic]

The AI Impact Summit is being held from February 16-20 at the Bharat Mandapam, in which more than 500 global AI leaders, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 chief technology officers, vice-presidents, and philanthropists are taking part.

The theme of India AI Impact Summit 2026 is 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (welfare for all, happiness of all).

Seven working groups are anchoring the Summit, aligned to three pillars – people, planet and progress – focusing on delivering concrete outcomes demonstrating AI's impact across sectors. The seven themes of the Summit are AI for Economic Growth and Social Good; Democratising AI Resources; Inclusion for Social Empowerment; Safe and Trusted AI; Human Capital; Science; and Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency.

