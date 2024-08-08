Adobe Introduces Gen AI-Powered Journey Optimizer To Improve B2B Marketing
Adobe Inc. has announced the general availability of the Adobe Journey Optimiser B2B edition. For businesses, this offering will leverage generative artificial intelligence with the aim of helping them better engage with customers and drive growth.
B2B marketing and sales teams find it challenging to identify specific decision-makers that collectively sign off on large purchases such as software or hardware. At the same time, it becomes a challenge to personalise experiences for each individual, with variations required across web, mobile, email, social, events, and other channels.
AJO B2B Edition is an advancement from lead-based and account-based marketing, where identifying stakeholders and products they would be interested in has blind spots. Sales and marketing teams are often unable to engage the right individuals with suitable content, lengthening sales cycles.
Built on the Adobe Experience Platform, which provides a single view of customers across channels, AJO B2B Edition will be able to use generative AI to identify buying groups—individuals responsible for major purchasing decisions—while creating personalised journeys with AI-generated assets, the company said.
“Business leaders purchasing technology on behalf of their organisations have increasingly high expectations for how they are engaged online, creating a paradigm shift for B2B marketers,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, digital experience business at Adobe. “Adobe Journey Optimiser B2B Edition empowers sales and marketing teams to jointly deliver digital experiences that are highly personalised through real-time and unified data.”
According to Adobe, the offering will enable brands to:
Create And Assemble Buying Groups: Marketers can build buying groups aligned to their organisation’s product portfolio, while including individuals such as a vice president of demand marketing or a director of IT. Integration with Adobe Marketo Engage and Real-Time Customer Data Platform offers insights into these buying groups, such as their web visits. The tool enables the use of generative AI for recommendations on buying group roles and member assignment, and users can create lists of missing members for targeted marketing such as paid media campaigns.
Create Personalised Journeys: Tailored journeys can be created for decision-makers across channels such as email, web, chat and webinar. AEP AI Assistant, a generative AI-powered conversational interface, supports users with how-to advice and troubleshooting as they build these customer journeys.
Generate Personalised Content: Marketers can leverage generative AI and integrate asset libraries (including images) to generate personalised email content for buying groups based on product interest or job role, with drag-and-drop components, templates, and custom HTML tools.
Sales And Marketing Coordination: The offering provides sales and marketing teams visibility into each other’s buying group engagements to improve workflows and customer engagement.
Performance Analysis: Dashboards allow teams to analyse which buying group journeys are performing best, helping them optimise resources.