Adobe Introduces Gen AI-Powered Journey Optimizer To Improve B2B Marketing

Adobe Inc. has announced the general availability of the Adobe Journey Optimiser B2B edition. For businesses, this offering will leverage generative artificial intelligence with the aim of helping them better engage with customers and drive growth.

B2B marketing and sales teams find it challenging to identify specific decision-makers that collectively sign off on large purchases such as software or hardware. At the same time, it becomes a challenge to personalise experiences for each individual, with variations required across web, mobile, email, social, events, and other channels.

AJO B2B Edition is an advancement from lead-based and account-based marketing, where identifying stakeholders and products they would be interested in has blind spots. Sales and marketing teams are often unable to engage the right individuals with suitable content, lengthening sales cycles.

Built on the Adobe Experience Platform, which provides a single view of customers across channels, AJO B2B Edition will be able to use generative AI to identify buying groups—individuals responsible for major purchasing decisions—while creating personalised journeys with AI-generated assets, the company said.

“Business leaders purchasing technology on behalf of their organisations have increasingly high expectations for how they are engaged online, creating a paradigm shift for B2B marketers,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, digital experience business at Adobe. “Adobe Journey Optimiser B2B Edition empowers sales and marketing teams to jointly deliver digital experiences that are highly personalised through real-time and unified data.”