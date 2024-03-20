Adobe Integrates Firefly Generative AI Features Into Substance 3D Workflows

Adobe has introduced new Firefly-powered generative artificial intelligence features within Substance 3D design and creative workflows to help industrial designers, game developers and VFX professionals in various creative processes, including 3D texturing and background image generation.

The latest release includes two new features. Substance 3D Sampler’s Text to Texture feature will enable creators to generate photorealistic or stylised textures for 3D object surfaces from simple text prompts. According to Adobe, this feature will streamline design processes without the need for physical prototypes, stock imagery or manual photography.

Substance 3D Stager's new Generative Background feature will allow users to create detailed background images from text prompts and composite objects into scenes with intelligent perspective and lighting matching.

"By integrating Firefly's generative AI capabilities into Substance 3D, we're not just streamlining the creative process—we're unlocking new realms of creative possibility with new generative workflows designed to unlock human imagination, not replace it," said Sebastien Deguy, vice president, 3D and immersive, Adobe.

For industrial designers and professionals in the gaming and VFX industries, these updates offer quicker ideation, creative freedom and the ability to generate realistic textures and environments at less time and cost, Adobe said. Marketing professionals and content creators can also produce visuals and animations, enhancing brand presentations and storytelling.

By default, Adobe Firefly attaches Content Credentials to assets created or edited using Firefly, indicating that generative AI was used in the creative process. Content Credentials are verifiable details that serve as a digital “nutrition label.” They can show contextual information such as asset’s name, creation date, what digital tools were used and any edits made along the way, bringing transparency to digital content.

This data remains associated with the content wherever it is used, published or stored, enabling proper attribution and helping consumers make informed decisions about digital content.

Beta versions of Substance 3D Sampler 4.4 and Stager 3.0 with new features will be accessible to Substance 3D customers starting March 18, Adobe said.