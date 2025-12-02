A Phone That Folds Thrice? Inside Samsung's Latest Rs 2.2 Lakh Smartphone Offering

Samsung has announced the launch of its latest smartphone offering - the Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold, the company's first-ever multi-folding smartphone that can turn into a 10-inch device.

The Galaxy Z Trifold features a state-of-the-art and unique dual-hinge design that allows the handset to fold inwards twice, Samsung said in a blog post.

When the phone is fully collapsed, it functions as a standard smartphone with a 6.5 inch display, quite similar to the dual fold phones. However, when unfolded, it transforms into a 10-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, almost mirroring a tablet.

"Galaxy Z Trifold solves one of the mobile industry's longest-standing challenges — delivering the perfect balance between portability, premium performance, and productivity all in one device," Samsung stated in its announcement.

The massive 10-inch tri-fold is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and is equipped with 16GB of RAM. The phone has a 5,600 mAH triple-cell battery, which may raise questions surrounding its battery life, especially when the 10-inch display is being used.

Meanwhile, the device measures just 3.9mm thick when unfolded and 12.9mm when closed.

Samsung emphasised durability in the new form factor, utilising a titanium hinge housing and an "Advanced Armour Aluminium" frame. The device carries an IP48 rating for water resistance, capable of withstanding submersion up to 1.5 meters.

The smartphone has three cameras on the rear - a 200 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide and 10 megapixel telephoto 3x zoom.

As far as the software is concerned, the phone runs Android 16 with One UI 8, thus making it easier for users to multitask in the tri-folding phone.

But here's the catch.

The Galaxy Z Trifold, for now, is scheduled to release only in South Korea on Dec. 12, 2025, with a price tag of approximately 3.59 million won. This translates to roughly Rs 2.2 lakh.

A U.S. launch is expected in the first quarter of 2026 and India could follow soon after that.