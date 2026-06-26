WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Spoilers: Report Reveals Planned Winners For Major Matches

The countdown to WWE's Night of Champions is entering its final stretch, with the Premium Live Event set to take place in under two days at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As the six-match card takes shape, a new backstage report has revealed the expected outcomes and projected winners across the event.

The event will also feature Seth Rollins taking on Bron Breakker in a steel cage encounter. Meanwhile, three championships will be defended as Cody Rhodes meets Sami Zayn and Gunther in a WWE Championship triple threat, Tiffany Stratton squares off against Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's United States Championship, and Trick Williams defends the WWE United States Championship against Ricky Saints

According to a report from WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, a WWE source familiar with the promotion's creative direction has outlined the current favourites for every match at this weekend's Night of Champions. The report suggests Cody Rhodes will successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in the triple-threat clash against Gunther and Sami Zayn, keeping him on course to enter SummerSlam as champion.

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Elsewhere on the card, Trick Williams is reportedly expected to retain the United States Championship against Ricky Saints. Tiffany Stratton is also tipped to hold on to the Women's United States Championship by defeating Jade Cargill, although the report notes that this prediction comes with less certainty than the others.

The report also offers predictions for the King and Queen of the Ring finals. Iyo Sky is believed to be the frontrunner to overcome Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and claim the Queen of the Ring crown.

However, there is far greater uncertainty surrounding the men's final, where Oba Femi is set to face Jey Uso. According to the report, WWE has kept its creative plans for that contest under tight wraps.

The final match on the card sees Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker renew their rivalry for a third time in 2026, this time inside a steel cage. However, unlike several of the other bouts, no clear favourite has emerged. WrestleVotes reports that WWE has internally discussed multiple possible finishes, leaving even well-placed sources unwilling to predict the eventual winner.

WWE has once again selected Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the venue for Night of Champions 2026. Fans can expect a six-match card, with three titles on the line as well as the crowning of this year's King and Queen of the Ring winners.

The King of the Ring final will see Oba Femi take on Jey Uso, while Liv Morgan goes head-to-head with Iyo Sky in the Queen of the Ring decider. Victory in either match comes with a major reward, as both winners will earn a world championship opportunity at SummerSlam 2026.

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