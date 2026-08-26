Why Pakistan Women's Team Played Against A Men's Side Ahead Of Asia Cup 2026

Pakistan's women's cricket team has adopted an unconventional approach to prepare for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup in the UAE, playing full 20-over matches against a men's side during their pre-tournament camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

According to a report in Cricinfo, the Pakistan women's team took on a group comprising teenage and older male players in proper T20 contests rather than scenario-based practice games.

The matches were aimed at helping the players improve their decision-making in high-pressure situations and prepare them to face tougher opposition during the tournament.

ALSO READ | India Vs Pakistan: Will Players Shake Hands In Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match In Dubai?

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said the contests against the men's side have helped the team's preparations for the Asia Cup.

"We are well prepared for the tournament," she said. "We have played competitive matches against boys in which we were put under pressure. These learnings will help us adapt to the challenges of the competition."

Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Hong Kong-China and Thailand. The Fatima-led side will begin its campaign against Thailand on Sept. 1 before facing seven-time champions India on Sept. 5.

They will then take on Hong Kong-China on Sept. 7.

Despite being regular participants in the competition, Pakistan are yet to win the Women's Asia Cup and have not reached the final in a decade.

Fatima stressed the importance of handling pressure better and remaining calm during crucial moments as Pakistan look to end their long wait for a place in the final and challenge for the continental title.

ALSO READ | Is Babar Azam Set To Return For Pakistan In Second Test Against England? What We Know

"We needed to understand how to handle the pressure better, and that is something which is highlighted whenever there is a big tournament," Sana said.

"These matches have helped us on that front, and the difference will be visible... It is very important to stay calm in pressure situations rather than pressing the panic button. We have told the girls to stay calm in the crunch moments, and stay in control by trusting their hard work and executing the plans," she concluded.

The Asia Cup gets underway in the UAE on Aug. 28, with Pakistan hoping their unusual pre-tournament preparation will help them deliver when the pressure is at its highest.

Pakistan squad for ACC Women's Asia Cup: Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.