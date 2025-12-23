Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Poised For Domestic Return

The 2025/26 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (India's premier domestic 50-over competition) will kick-off from Dec. 24, 2025 and will run till Jan. 18, 2026. There will be 32 state teams competing for the glory.

The 2025/26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be closely followed as star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to feature in the competition.

While Kohli has been named in the Delhi's squad for the, Rohit will feature for Mumbai.

It would have been a big boost for the domestic cricket's viewership if Delhi and Mumbai were part of the same group and the duo were to play the entire season.

But, that is not the case as Delhi are part of Elite Group D competing alongside Andhra, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Odisha, Services, Railways and Haryana.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are one of the eight teams of Elite Group C. In the group stage, Mumbai will be playing against Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.

Kohli and Rohit anyway will only be playing the first two matches for Delhi and Mumbai. India's international commitments mean, the two players will be called for the ODI series against New Zealand that gets underway from Jan. 11.

The tournament will be the first time when the two senior batters will be seen in action since the conclusion of the ODI series against South Africa, which India won 2-1.