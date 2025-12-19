India Vs South Africa: Pandya, Varma, Chakravarthy Seal 30-Run Win As Hosts Seal T20I Series 3-1

Rampant India rode on a smashing fifties from Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy’s four-for to thump South Africa by 30 runs and end 2025 with a 3-1 series victory in the fifth and final T20I, in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Pandya went hammer and tongs for a 16-ball half-century — the second fastest for India — while Tilak made a fluent 73 to lift India to daunting 231/5. In reply, South Africa were on track as long as Quinton de Kock (65) was in the middle, but lost seven wickets for 81 runs and finished at 201/8.

With India holding Jasprit Bumrah (4-0-17-2) back for later stages, De Kock went after Arshdeep Singh (1/47) as he smacked six fours and a six in two overs from the left-arm pacer in powerplay to set the tone for the Proteas.

But in a lopsided approach chasing 230 plus, De Kock alone did the heavy-lifting in the powerplay as Reeza Hendricks (13) had another disappointing outing. His stay was ended with a brilliant one-handed grab from Shivam Dube at midwicket for Chakravarthy’s first wicket.

Unfazed, De Kock continued to plunder runs as he and Dewald Brevis (31) put on 51 off 23 balls for the second wicket and by the halfway mark, South Africa had placed themselves perfectly to gun down the target.

With runs leaking from both ends, Bumrah foxed De Kock with one that had the left-handed giving a return catch which the Indian hung on to in the 11th over. In the next, Pandya (1/41) bounced out Brevis.

But the Proteas were truly pegged back by Chakravarthy (4-0-53-4) who struck twice in as many balls in the 13th over.

He pinned Aiden Markram leg-before trying to paddle sweep and then produced a beauty that sneaked through Donovan Ferreira’s defence to peg the off-stump.

David Miller’s mishit off Arshdeep in the 15th over shut the doors on South Africa, who lost the plot from 120/1 in the 11th over.