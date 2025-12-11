Rs 2 Crore Pay Cut: Will BCCI Downgrade Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Contracts?

This potential demotion stems from new eligibility criteria implemented by the BCCI. Historically, Grade A+ status is reserved for players featuring in all three formats—Test, ODI, and T20I.

However, following their retirement from T20 Internationals after India’s World Cup victory in 2024, and subsequent Test retirements announced earlier in 2025, both Sharma and Kohli no longer meet this benchmark.

While there has been no official statement regarding the final grades, insiders suggest the board is determined to apply its revised criteria uniformly.

This recalibration signals a shift toward reinforcing accountability and ensuring that contract rewards align strictly with ongoing commitment and current format involvement.