Rs 2 Crore Pay Cut: Will BCCI Downgrade Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Contracts?
Kohli and Sharma face demotion from the elite Grade A+ category to Grade A in the BCCI's central contract structure.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might impose a pay cut of approximately Rs 2 crore each on veteran players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Kohli and Sharma face demotion from the elite Grade A+ category to Grade A in its central contract structure, NDTV reported. Both currently earn Rs 7 crore annually in Grade A+, but Grade A contracts have a salary of Rs 5 crore, which is a substantial decrease of Rs 2 crore per player.
Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Face Potential Pay Cuts
This potential demotion stems from new eligibility criteria implemented by the BCCI. Historically, Grade A+ status is reserved for players featuring in all three formats—Test, ODI, and T20I.
However, following their retirement from T20 Internationals after India’s World Cup victory in 2024, and subsequent Test retirements announced earlier in 2025, both Sharma and Kohli no longer meet this benchmark.
While there has been no official statement regarding the final grades, insiders suggest the board is determined to apply its revised criteria uniformly.
This recalibration signals a shift toward reinforcing accountability and ensuring that contract rewards align strictly with ongoing commitment and current format involvement.
BCCI AGM: What Is Expected?
A revision of contracts for Indian superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be discussed during the 31st Annual General Meeting of the BCCI’s apex council which will be held online on December 22.
India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is likely to be elevated to the A+ category, alongside senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was appointed vice-captain for the last Test assignment, and ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
A revision in payments for umpires and match referees, along with an update on the board’s digital properties, will also be discussed.
It will be the first AGM of the apex council following a change in the BCCI board, with Mithun Manhas becoming the president and Raghuram Bhatt named treasurer in September, while Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia were appointed secretary and joint secretary.
The board’s last elections also saw Saurashtra Cricket Association’s president Jaydev Shah coming on board as a councillor.