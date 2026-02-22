Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Sunil Gavaskar Carry ICC T20 World Cup Trophy Ahead Of India Vs South Africa Match

Google CEO Sundar Pichai carried the ICC T20 World Cup trophy along with former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the India-South Africa match in Ahmedabad. The two men got the honour of carrying the coveted piece of silverware before the match officials and the two teams walked out for the national anthems.

Pichai has always said that he is an ardent cricket fan and follows Team India whenever they play. He regularly posts on X about cricket. He was very excited when USA jointly-hosted the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup with West Indies.

More teams than ever will participate in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup this year. Exciting to see my favorite sport growing globally - and celebrated in today's #Doodle. First toss is in a few hours - good luck to all the teams! pic.twitter.com/Z8W9G3QzuH — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 1, 2024

India and South Africa are facing-off in a crucial Group 1 fixture of the Super Eight stage of the tournament on Feb. 22. The two teams qualified for the Super Eight stage by winning their all four group-stage matches.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markaram won the toss and opted to bat first. The Proteas made four changes to the playing XI that took field against the UAE. For this match, South Africa brought back in Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, David Miller and Marco Jansen

Meanwhile India remained unchanged.

South Africa were rocked early as they were reduced to 41/3 after first six overs. Indian pace duo of Jaspreet Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh combined to pick three wickets. While Bumrah accounted for Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, Arshdeep removed Markram.

But David Miller and Dewald Brevis are out in the middle and as of the end of the 10th over, the Proteas are at

England crush Sri Lanka

Earlier in the day, England and Sri Lanka squared-off in a Group 2 match of Super Eights in Kandy. Batting first England scored a modest 146/9 on the back of a fifty by opener Phil Salt. Sri Lanka were bowled out on 95 in the run-chase handing England a victory by 51 runs.

