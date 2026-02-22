Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

US Secret Service Says It Shot, Killed Armed Man At Mar-a-Lago

Trump spent the weekend in Washington, and nobody under Secret Service protection was present at the time of the 1:30 am Sunday shooting.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Secret Service Says It Shot, Killed Armed Man At Mar-a-Lago
The US Secret Service said it shot and killed an armed man who entered a secured area at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
(Photo: Bloomberg News)

The US Secret Service said it shot and killed an armed man who entered a secured area at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. 

The Secret Service said in a statement posted on X that a man in his early 20s was seen entering the property “carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.”

Trump spent the weekend in Washington, and nobody under Secret Service protection was present at the time of the 1:30 am Sunday shooting.

The statement said that Secret Service and a Palm Beach Sheriff's deputy confronted the man and “shots were fired by law enforcement.” No law enforcement officials were injured.

ALSO READ: Trump Reveals Name Of His 'New Hero' After Supreme Court's Tariffs Ruling

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

India Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Maharaj, Stubbs Combine To Take Three In An Over As IND Crumble

India Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Maharaj, Stubbs Combine To Take Three In An Over As IND Crumble

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search