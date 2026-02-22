Jasprit Bumrah Becomes India's Highest Wicket Taker At T20 World Cups, Arshdeep Singh Close Second

Jasprit Bumrah has become India's leading wicket-taker at the ICC T20 World Cups. The pace ace achieved the feat during India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight game against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Bumrah bowled a superb spell of 3/15 from his four overs and took his wicket tally for the tournament to 33 wickets. The fast bowler thus went past former spinner R. Ashwin.

While Ashwin picked his 32 T20 World Cup wickets in 24 matches, Bumrah's 33 scalps have come in 22 games.

Bumrah accounted for the wickets of Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch.

Arshdeep on the tails

The record of being India's highest-wicket taker in T20 World Cups is in no way safe with Bumrah. The veteran pacer is facing stiff competition from Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer picked two wickets in the South African innings and took his wicket tally at the T20 World Cups to 32 and now sits second on the list of highest wicket takers for India in the tournament. Arshdeep has claimed his 32 wickets in only 18 games.

South Africa scored 187/7

Despite Bumrah's brilliant spell, South Africa posted a competitive total of 187/7. The Proteas were powered to the score thanks to a fifty by David Miller along with cameos of Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs.

Should India chase down 188, it would be their record-chase in the tournament.

India and South Africa featured in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and headed into this match on the back of four successive wins at the group stage.

ALSO READ | India Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.