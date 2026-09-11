Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final

Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women will face off in the second semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 11. The match starts at 8 PM IST, with the winner advancing to the final against India.

With India already through to the final, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have everything to play for in the second semi-final. Pakistan's progress would set up a much-anticipated India-Pakistan showdown, while a Sri Lankan victory would bring the reigning champions face-to-face with India in the title decider.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women: Date And Time

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Sept. 11 from 8 p.m. IST onwards.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women: Venue

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women: Live Telecast

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women: Live Streaming

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women: Probable XI

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Sri Lanka Women: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Sanjana Kavindi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (w), Sugandika Kumari, Chethana Vimukthi, Chamudi Praboda

Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women: Head-to-Head In T20Is

Played: 37

Pakistan Won: 20

Sri Lanka Won: 15

No Result: 2

The last time these two sides met was during the recent bilateral series, which Sri Lanka won 2-0.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women: Preview

Sri Lanka stormed through Group B with a perfect record, collecting six points from three wins to finish top. They began with comfortable victories over the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia before facing a tough test from Bangladesh in their final group game.

Sri Lanka found themselves in serious trouble at 44 for 5 while chasing 115 on a sluggish Dubai surface. Harshitha Samarawickrama responded with an unbeaten 48 off 37 deliveries, holding the chase together and taking the defending champions across the line with four wickets to spare.

Pakistan struggled against India but bounced back strongly in their remaining two games to reach the semi-finals as the second-placed team in Group A. Wins over Thailand and Hong Kong ensured their progress, with a record-breaking display from Nashra Sandhu in the last group-stage game.

The left-arm spinner ripped through Hong Kong with 6 for 7, the finest figures by a Pakistan bowler in women's T20I cricket, as their opponents were dismissed for only 71. Shawaal Zulfiqar also made an important contribution, scoring 47 to give Pakistan a strong base and further evidence of their capacity to perform under pressure.

ALSO READ: England vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Date, Time, Where To Watch ENG vs PAK 3rd Test

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women: Squads

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Chethana Vimukthi

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

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