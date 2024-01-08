SA20 2024: Full Schedule, Dates, Squads, Prize Money, Live Streaming And More
Season 2 of SA20, South Africa's premier T20 cricket league will kick off on January 10. The tournament will feature 34 matches over four weeks and will showcase elite domestic and international players from the six global franchises.
Former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers as been roped in as SA20's official 'Brand Ambassador' for the second season. Here's all you need to know about the tournament:
SA20 2024: Dates And Time
The second season of the SA20 will begin with a match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings in Gqeberha on Wednesday, January 10. The final will be played on Saturday, February 10. Majority of the matches will start at 9 PM IST.
SA20 2024: Full Schedule And Fixtures
SA20 2024 Teams
The six teams participating in the tournament are:
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Joburg Super Kings
MI Cape Town
Durban Super Giants
Paarl Royals
Pretoria Capitals
SA20 2024: Venues
St George's Park, Gqeberha
Kingsmead, Durban
Boland Park, Paarl
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Newlands, Cape Town
SA20 League 2024: Prize Money
SA20 will have a total prize purse of 70 million rand (Rs 31 crore approx).
The winners of the competition – who will be crowned at Newlands on 10 February 2024 - are set to walk away with a handsome 34 million rand (Rs 15 crore approx), according to an official statement.
The runners-up will claim a 16.25 million rand (Rs 7.2 crore approx) share of the prize money, with third and fourth place receiving 8.9 million rand (Rs 3.9 crore approx) and 7.85 million rand (Rs 3.5 crore) respectively.
Fifth and sixth place will also receive 2.5 million rand (Rs 1.1 crore approx) and 2.0 million rand (Rs 88 lakh approx) each.
SA20 2024: Live Telecast And Live Streaming In India
The second season of SA20 will be broadcast live on Sports18 in India. All the matches will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
SA20 2024: Full Squads
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad
Tom Abell, Ottniel Baartman, Temba Bavuma, Liam Dawson (ENG), Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Dawid Malan (ENG), Aiden Markram (captain), Craig Overton (ENG), Adam Rossington, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Daniel Worrall.
Pretoria Capitals Full Squad
Matthew Boast, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Theunis de Bruyn, Daryn Dupavillon, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks (ENG), Senuran Muthusamy, Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell (captain), Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid (ENG), Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt (ENG), Paul Stirling (IRE), Steve Stolk, Kyle Verreynne.
Joburg Super Kings
Moeen Ali (ENG), Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook (ENG), Faf du Plessis (captain), Leus du Plooy (ENG), Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Herrmann, Zahir Khan (AFG), Wayne Madsen (ITA), Sibonelo Makhanya, Aaron Phangiso, Romario Shepherd (WI), Kyle Simmonds, Imran Tahir, David Wiese (NAM), Lizaad Williams.
Paarl Royals
Ferisco Adams, Fabian Allen (WI), Jos Buttler (ENG), Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wihan Lubbe, Kwena Maphaka, Obed McCoy (WI), David Miller (captain), Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Jason Roy (ENG), Tabraiz Shamsi, Lorcan Tucker (IRE), John Turner (ENG), Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Codi Yusuf.
MI Cape Town
Nuwan Thushara (SL), Tom Banton (ENG), Chris Benjamin (ENG), Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran (ENG), Connor Esterhuizen, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Thomas Kaber, Rashid Khan (AFG), George Linde, Liam Livingstone (ENG), Kieron Pollard (WI – Captain), Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Olly Stone (ENG), Rassie van der Dussen, Nealan van Heerden.
Durban Super Giants
Noor Ahmad (AFG), Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Kyle Mayers (WI), Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq Murid (AFG), Bryce Parsons, Keemo Paul (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Dwaine Pretorius, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Jon-Jon Smuts, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley (ENG).